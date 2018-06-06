Thieves drive flatbed through fence in East Hartford, dragging gate and barbed wire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- Police said thieves stole a flatbed Tuesday night, driving it through a fence and were stopped by the gate and barbed wire being dragged behind it. update from EHPD

The incident started around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when four men scaled the fence at 392 Tolland St. Police said the suspects found a flatbed pick-up truck unlocked and with keys in the vehicle. They drove around lot for about 10 minutes before crashing through locked gate. The wire and gate caught up in the undercarriage and was being dragged behind the vehicle.

The suspects then crashed into a nearby utility pole and abandoned the vehicle. An officer on patrol came upon the scene.

Police have made no arrests in the case.