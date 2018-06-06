× Three injured, one critically, after serious crash in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police are investigating after a two car crash left three people injured, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash happened around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Pine Street and Emmett Street involving two cars.

Three people were taken to the hospital. The driver and passenger from one car were listed in stable condition, but the driver of the second car is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Jones at 860-584-3036.