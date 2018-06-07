Bridge on I-95 reopens in West Haven

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — A four year project came to a conclusion Thursday, as Governor Dan Malloy marked the opening of the West River Bridge on I-95 between New Haven new and West Haven.

The new bridge includes three lanes of traffic in each direction and full shoulders. It's designed to reduce lane closures if there is a crash or police activity on the bridge. Lawmakers and state leaders hope this will help with traffic by saving driver's time.

Gov. Malloy said this is one step to revamping Connecticut's transportation

“We need to build a first class transportation system, we have had some success in the legislature, putting the money from car sales into the transportation fund so we’re in balance till 2020,” Gov. Malloy said.

Gov. Malloy said there's still much more work to be done to Connecticut’s roads.