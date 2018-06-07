Daytrippers: Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk

NORWALK — As the Summer season approaches, going with the flow makes sense at the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk.

The aquarium staff recently introduced a “behind the scenes tour” giving guests a chance to go deeper. The tour is mostly offered on Saturdays and Sundays.

“People are very curious about how we do things so we take them above the shark tank and let them look down on the sharks,” said Aquarium media director Dave Sigworth. Sigworth added that guests also visit the “fish kitchen” – where the food is prepped for the sea life and venture into the jellyfish culturing lab where the Maritime staff actually grow jellyfish.

The Maritime Aquarium currently is home to seven sand tiger sharks and one lemon shark.

The sand tigers are the largest native species of sharks in the Long Island Sound. From sea stars and crabs, to the seal exhibit to and inter-tidal touch tank, Sigworth noted the Aquarium is an important stop for all Connecticut residents.

“We’re all about Long Island Sound,” he said. “We all live in the Sound’s watershed so it’s a fun trip but it’s an important trip for residents of Connecticut.”

