East Hartford gym back open after car crashed through building

EAST HARTFORD - 22-year-old Brandon Chaney of East Hartford is locked up after a high speed chase ended when he crashed his car into Club Fitness on Main Street in East Hartford.

No one was seriously hurt said East Hartford Police Lt. Joshua Litwin said they tried to pull the vehicle over because it matched the description of a car where someone flashed a gun.

That’s when Chaney allegedly sped away and struck another car before crashing into the gym. Police found the gun, along with marijuana in the vehicle. Chaney then ran.

“I saw a car smashed up in the middle of the intersection over there. I saw another car in Club Fitness and then I saw someone fleeing the scene and run into that Eastwood Liquor over there and I saw a bunch of cops run in and I said 'okay something serious is going on here',” said Tim Welner, who works in East Hartford.

Eastwood liquor declined to speak with FOX61. We’ve requested surveillance video from several nearby businesses as well.

Caution tape was wrapped around some broken equipment, but we weren’t allowed inside the gym.

Police said the serial number was scratched off the gun they found. Chaney is facing a series of gun, drug, and reckless driving charges. Police are still searching for a second person who also fled from the car.

Chaney is not cooperating with the police investigation.