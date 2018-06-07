× ESPN: Patriots’ Edelman facing four-game suspension for PED violation

FOXBOROUGH, MA — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, according to ESPN.

The suspension is currently under appeal, according to ESPN.

Edelman is coming off an ACL injury that forced him to miss the 2017 season. Edelman suffered the injury during a preseason game against the Detroit Lions. The Patriots wide receiving core isn’t quite loaded with experience heading into the 2018 season.

The Patriots lost Danny Amendola and Brandin Cook this offseason. So far on their depth chart is, Jordan Matthews, Cordarrelle Patterson, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett and sixth-round draft pick Braxton Berrios.

The Patriots first four games is against the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots went 4-0 against those teams, including a 24-20 win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game.