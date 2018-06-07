Father of hit-and-run victim in Danbury doubles cash reward for information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- The father of a New York man hit and killed on I-84 westbound in Danbury announced he will double a cash reward for any information about who is responsible for his son’s death.

Daniel Crawford Sr., of Brewster, New York, told FOX61 he is raising the original $5,000 reward to $10,000.

“It’s all we can really afford as far as our family’s financial situation otherwise the money would be meaningless and I’d give whatever I could, but that’s what we have so that’s what we’re offering and I’m hoping somebody knows something and if the person responsible won’t come forward somebody in their circle will,” Crawford said.

At about 1 a.m. on April 7th, Daniel Crawford Jr., 32, better known as Danny, was found dead in the shoulder of I-84 westbound, near exit 2 in Danbury, according to state police.

They said he had been struck and the person responsible fled the scene. His body was found near his 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee on the right shoulder of the highway.

“We’re going with the working theory that the vehicle broke down and that was why the vehicle was parked in the right shoulder. At this point we are just trying to locate any witnesses to gather any information that would lead to identifying the vehicle or vehicles that clef the scene,” Connecticut State Police Trooper Josue Dorelus, said.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information is asked to please contact Connecticut State Police Troop A Southbury at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637.

All calls and texts will remain confidential.