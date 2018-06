× Hartford police investigating fatal shooting

HARTFORD — Hartford police say a person was shot, and killed in the city Thursday morning.

Police say around 2:45 a.m., ShotSpotter in the city detected at least six rounds around 8 Brookfield Street.

The victim was shot in the back, and crashed their car into a fence at 19 Hamilton Street.

The victim was rushed to Hartford Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation, and developing story.