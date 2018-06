SOUTHBURY — I-84 eastbound was closed Thursday morning in Southbury.

A tractor-trailer carrying mushrooms rolled over and crashed between exits 14 and 15.

Police say there are minor injuries, and one light pole was knocked down.

One lane has since reopened, but delays persist.

Alternate routes recommended as crews continue to clean up the crash site.

