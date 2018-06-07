Partly cloudy, 70s Thursday; Warmer, sunny Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week we continue to take baby steps to brighter, milder weather.

Thursday will remain partly cloudy but dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Finally the sun returns on Friday along with June warmth and highs near 80 degrees.

A storm will track just southwest of the area Saturday. It's a close call (luckily this isn't winter). While we can't rule out a few showers at the moment, IF this storm continues to track farther south we could stay completely dry this weekend. Either way we feel confident that Sunday will be dry.

Next week looks lovely with lots of sun, low humidity and seasonably warm temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly cloudy, a bit milder. High: Low-mid 70s. Upper 60s-near 70 shore.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. High: Low 80s. Mid 70s shore.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. Chance afternoon showers.. High: Mid-upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, warm. High: Mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s.

