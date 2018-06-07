What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Silver Alert issued for 88-year-old Hamden man

HAMDEN —  Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for John Tulucci, 88, of Hamden.

State police said Tulucci went missing earlier today. He is described as a white male with grey hair, brown eyes and is 5’2″ and weighs around 140 pounds.

If located, you are asked to contact Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

