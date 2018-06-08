Axe throwing makes its mark in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- No one will likely call the Parkville section of Hartford dull again.

Not after they visit the new startup called Pine and Iron Axe Throwing.

The axe throwing outfit opened June 2 at 1429 Park Street and offers guests the chance to hurl tomahawks toward a wooded target.

"The popular thing to say is it's darts on steroids," said Pine and Iron events coordinator Cassie Butler.

Pine and Iron offers ten bays to try your hand at axe throwing.

"We're trying to make it a place where people hang out with their friends and bring their coworkers," Butler said.

Will Miller, a 19-year-old college student from West Hartford is working at Pine and Iron Axe Throwing as a summer job as an instructor.

"You can pick this up in about five or ten minutes," Miller said.

Butler added, "anyone can get good at this, you don't need to be some hulking guy."

