Bloomfield man arrested for disposing of body in DEEP wetlands

Posted 2:55 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 03:54PM, June 8, 2018

Henry Seebach of Bloomfield is charged with illegally disposing of a body. He is being held on $100,000 bond.(Bloomfield Police Dept.)

BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield Police Department has charged a man with illegally disposing of a body.

The arrest stems from the March 29th discovery of human remains buried at a DEEP Wetlands Area at 182 Woodland Avenue in Bloomfield. The remains were later identified to be Elizabeth Rykhof, who was reported missing on 09/22/2017. Her family said she suffered from addiction and bipolar disorder.

Police say detectives worked with the state’s attorney and got an arrest warrant for Henry Seebach, age 45, of 10 Linden Court — less than a mile from the location of the body. Seebach was taken into custody without incident this morning and charged with violating CGS 7-64; Disposal of Bodies, a class D felony.

Elizabeth Rykhof’s remains were found in Bloomfield on March 29th. Her family reported her missing the previous August.

Police say is being held on $100,000 Cash/Surety Bond.

