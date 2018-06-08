× Bloomfield man arrested for disposing of body in DEEP wetlands

BLOOMFIELD – The Bloomfield Police Department has charged a man with illegally disposing of a body.

The arrest stems from the March 29th discovery of human remains buried at a DEEP Wetlands Area at 182 Woodland Avenue in Bloomfield. The remains were later identified to be Elizabeth Rykhof, who was reported missing on 09/22/2017. Her family said she suffered from addiction and bipolar disorder.

Police say detectives worked with the state’s attorney and got an arrest warrant for Henry Seebach, age 45, of 10 Linden Court — less than a mile from the location of the body. Seebach was taken into custody without incident this morning and charged with violating CGS 7-64; Disposal of Bodies, a class D felony.

Police say is being held on $100,000 Cash/Surety Bond.