Body of missing boater recovered in Long Island Sound

GROTON – The U.S. Coast Guard says they have recovered the body of missing boater from Long Island Sound.

At 12:19 p.m. Friday a Good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard which dispatched a small boat from New London. They recovered the body about two-and-a-half miles southeast of Avery Point, Groton, between the Connecticut coast and Fisher’s Island (NY). The Coast Guard transferred it to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection for transportation to the medical examiner.

DEEP EnCon officers identified the body as 21 year old Spencer Mugford.

On May 30th Coast Guard Sector suspended a 3-day search for Mugford and 20-year old Sofia McKenna, who did not return after setting sail in a 14-foot boat from UConn’s Avery Point campus on the 27th. There’s no confirmation at this point that the recovered body is related to that disappearance.

