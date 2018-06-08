What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Body of missing boater recovered in Long Island Sound

Posted 2:18 PM, June 8, 2018, by , Updated at 04:02PM, June 8, 2018

GROTON – The U.S. Coast Guard says they have recovered the body of missing boater from Long Island Sound.

At 12:19 p.m. Friday a Good Samaritan contacted the Coast Guard which dispatched a small boat from New London. They recovered the body about two-and-a-half miles southeast of Avery Point, Groton, between the Connecticut coast and Fisher’s Island (NY).  The Coast Guard transferred it to the Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection for transportation to the medical examiner.

DEEP EnCon officers identified the body as 21 year old Spencer Mugford.

Sofia McKenna and Spencer Mugford set sail from UConn’s Avery Point campus on May 27, 2018

On May 30th Coast Guard Sector suspended a 3-day search for Mugford and 20-year old Sofia McKenna, who did not return after setting sail in a 14-foot boat from UConn’s Avery Point campus on the 27th.  There’s no confirmation at this point that the recovered body is related to that disappearance.

This is a developing story; we’ll have more on the app, online, and on the FOX61 News at 4 & 5 p.m.

 

Related stories