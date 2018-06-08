EXCLUSIVE: Mother speaks out after Bloomfield man was arrested for disposing her daughter’s body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD - The Bloomfield Police Department has charged a man with illegally disposing of a body.

“We’re very happy with the result that finally they have arrested him,” said Florence Rykhof.

Rykhof said she learned of 45-year-old Henry Seebach’s arrest Friday in connection with her daughter’s death.

It follows the March 29th discovery of 56-year-old Elizabeth Rykhof’s remains, which were buried at a DEEP wetlands area in her hometown of Bloomfield.

Elizabeth was reported missing last September.

“He kept saying for 8 months he did not know anything,” Florence said.

However, police said Seebach is responsible for burying Elizabeth in the field. He has been charged with disposal of bodies, which is a felony.

“I couldn’t believe it because I couldn’t see her body because she was so decomposed," Florence said.

Inside Florence’s Bloomfield home she shares with her husband and son, the urn that holds Elizabeth’s ashes sits in the dining room.

“She was a bubbly, happily, helping person,” Florence said.

Florence said the relationship her daughter thought would be a new shot at life and love quickly turned sour. She said both Seebach and her daughter suffered from addiction.

Elizabeth’s family previously said she had bi-polar disorder.

Court documents show claims from a confidential witness stating that Seebach confessed to storing Elizabeth’s body at his Linden Court home in Bloomfield for some time before burying.

The witness said Seebach told her he got rid of the body after Elizabeth overdosed on his heroin supply and died.

“He bought a freezer and he put her in the freezer,” Florence said. “He taped her arms with duck tape and her legs with duck tape.”

The confidential witness said Seebach said he had help from his roommate and “wrapped Elizabeth in the tarp, and used the red truck transport her to an unknown location where they buried her.”

The family is still healing from the tragedy and somehow Florence is able to find forgiveness in her heart.

“I’m not hating him,” Florence said. “I forgive him, Faith. Faith. My faith is what is getting me through it.”

Seebach was arrested at his home, which is less than a mile from the location where law enforcement officials found Elizabeth’s body.

Florence said Elizabeth met Seebach while the two worked at Amazon in Windsor. Elizabeth would have celebrated her 57th birthday on June 24th.

41.846242 -72.725689