Foodie Friday: Greenhouse Café and Tavern in Burlington

BURLINGTON -- It’s a property that could land in the pages of a fancy magazine – with a menu to match.

The meals are being served up with care at the Greenhouse Café and Tavern in Burlington. The one-time garden center has been transformed into a destination for good food and family fun.

"It is incredibly fresh and it changes consistently so each time I’ve come here, I’ve been enticed to order a different meal and I’ve been happy with each one," said Patrick Nelson of Harwinton.

You can try everything from pan-seared scallops with home-grown chives blossoms to delicious risotto and wood-fired pizza.

"Everyone comes out a little bit different, wood-fired dough, the crust is crispy and every pizza is just a little bit different all the toppings are fresh and perfect," said Gordon Schmidt from Burlington.

There’s an ice cream shop here too, so you can tame that summer sweet tooth and work on your Connecticut Summer Bucket List! Greenhouse Café and Tavern is located just off Route 4.