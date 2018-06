Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A fundraiser will be held to support all local first responders and fellow Hartford officer Jill Kidik who was stabbed in the neck on May 17.

The fundraiser is being held at Gillette Ridge Club in Bloomfield, located at 1360 Hall Boulevard. There will be music, food and drinks.

Captain Jeremy Clark and Lt. Chris Chappell of the West Hartford Police Department join FOX61's Tim Lammers to explain more.

To learn more about the fundraiser, click here.