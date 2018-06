× Silver Alert canceled for 3-year-old Meriden girl

MERIDEN — Police say 3-year-old Kailani Payne is safe and sound.

Friday night they had issued a Silver Alert for the toddler; Saturday morning they said she has been located in Florida with her foster parents.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.