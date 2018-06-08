What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Warmer Friday; Close call but will stay dry this weekend

After a cool week, temperatures are moving up for Friday! It will finally feel like June out there with highs near 80 degrees.

A storm will track just southwest of the area this weekend. It's a close call we think the rain will stay south! That means a dry weekend. Saturday will be warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday may be a few degrees cooler but will feature more sun, especially in the afternoon. Either day looks great for outdoor plans. This will be the first weekend in 7 weeks without any rain in the state!

Next week looks lovely with lots of sun, low humidity and seasonably warm temperatures.

FORECAST DETAILS: 

TODAY Partly cloudy, warm. High: Low 80s. 70s shore.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds. High:  Mid-70s to near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Becoming sunny, warm. High: Mid-upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 80.

