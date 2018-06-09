Clinton police are looking for suspects in connection with driving a stolen car, credit card theft

CLINTON — Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in connection with a stolen car and a stolen credit card.

Police said that the crimes were committed early Saturday morning after midnight. The suspects got the stolen credit card from a wallet which was left in an unlocked car.

Several cars in the area of Old Nod Road were also entered, said police. It is also believed that there were similar car break-ins in Madison early that morning.

Officials are reminding people to keep their cars and homes locked and to not leave their keys or valuables inside your car.

Anyone with information is asked to please call Clinton Police at 860-669-0451 or email jflynn@clintonct.org ; gmatakaetis@clintonct.org ; mreed@clintonct.org . All information will remain confidential.