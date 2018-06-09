× Hartford firefighters battle large fire in two buildings

HARTFORD — Firefighters responded to a large fire the impacted two building Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to 232 South Marshall Street around 6:30 p.m. on calls a large fire.

Officials say that the fire started in one building then spread to the building next door at 240 South Marshall Street . One firefighter was taken to the hospital due to exhaustion. No other injuries have been reported from the scene.

HFD crews hard at work at a second alarm fire on South Marshall Street in Hartford’s Asylum Hill neighborhood. — Hartford Fire Dept (@HFDFireDept) June 10, 2018

Stay with FOX61 News as the story develops.