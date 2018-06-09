What’s on your CT Summer Bucket List? Submit your photos and ideas

Hartford firefighters battle large fire in two buildings

Posted 8:21 PM, June 9, 2018, by , Updated at 09:07PM, June 9, 2018

HARTFORD — Firefighters responded to a large fire the impacted two building Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to 232 South Marshall Street around 6:30 p.m. on calls a large fire.

Officials say that the fire started in one building then spread to the building next door at 240 South Marshall Street . One firefighter was taken to the hospital due to exhaustion. No other injuries have been reported from the scene.

