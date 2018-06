× Justify wins Triple Crown with victory at Belmont

ELMONT, NEW YORK — Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, became the 13th thoroughbred to win horse racing’s Triple Crown, finishing first at the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York. Baffert also trained Triple Crown winner American Pharoah in 2015.

THAT JUSTIFY HAPPENED! JUSTIFY IS YOUR 13th TRIPLE CROWN WINNER!!!!! — Belmont Stakes (@BelmontStakes) June 9, 2018