Norwich man arrested for impersonating firefighter

MONTVILLE – Just before 8 o’clock Friday night, a Connecticut state trooper saw a grey VW Jetta – with emergency lights and a siren going – headed south on Route 12 in Montville. The car passed several other vehicles in a no passing zone and was being operated erratically, according to the trooper.

When the trooper stopped the car, the driver said he was the captain of the Cohanzie Fire Department in Waterford on his way to a fire. He had a portable radio and emergency medical bag in the car with him. But when the trooper checked the story, he found there was no active fire, and the driver, 26 year old Steven Young of Norwich, had no affiliation with the fire department.

Young was arrested for Criminal Impersonation, Illegal use of Flashing/Colored Lights, Interfering with an Officer, and motor vehicle charges.

A female passenger then told the trooper that Young was under investigation by the Norwich Police Department for domestic violence allegations, and was on parole for a previous offense. Parole officials found a facsimile FBI badge among weapons other law enforcement paraphernalia in his home.

Young was remanded into custody, and is due in Norwich Superior Court on June 22nd.