× Community turns out in Guilford for the Ethan Song 5K

GUILFORD — On Saturday a 5K was held in Guilford for a special cause. Ethan Song, a Guilford teenager, died from a gun shot wound at a friend’s house in January. On Saturday the first Song Strong 5K was held in Guilford to honor Ethan and raise money, all in an effort to keep kids safe.

FOX61’s Audrey Kuchen was the emcee of this special event. About 1100 people came out to the event. First the kids did a quick run before the 5K began.

Alli Ganino brought her dog to the event, this four-legged friend has a special bond with the family, and with Ethan.

“We have a dog that the Song family fostered when she was a puppy, and the picture that made me kind of like fall in love with her on pet finder was of this adorable little boy hugging this puppy, and I was like that’s gonna be a great dog for my family and that boy was Ethan with our dog,” said Alli Ganino, from Madison.

Saturday’s run raising thousands of dollars for the foundation started in Ethan’s honor.

“Our cause is to keep kids to be very careful around guns and gun safety and securing guns so no one gets hurt if we can save one family from going what through we went through then this will be all worth it,” said Mike Song, Ethan’s dad.