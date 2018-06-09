× Police searching for missing Hamden woman

HAMDEN – Police are searching for a missing Hamden woman.

Police say they were called to an address on a Broadway for a reported missing person. Denise Trofa, the sister of 60 year old Donna Tucker, told officers she has not heard from her sister since Thursday, June 7th.

Hamden Police conducted a search of Tucker’s residence and located her personal belongings. A preliminary search was conducted in a nearby wooded area, without any luck. The search for Tucker is continuing this morning.

Donna Tucker is a white female, 60 years of age, 5’4”, 110 lbs., with hazel-colored eyes and reddish/brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.