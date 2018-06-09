× Search for missing Hamden woman turns to murder investigation

HAMDEN – A search for a missing woman has led to a murder investigation with the victim’s son being a suspect.

Police say they were called to an address on a Broadway for a reported missing person. Denise Trofa, the sister of 60-year-old Donna Tucker, told officers she has not heard from her sister since Thursday, June 7th.

Hamden Police conducted a search of Tucker’s residence and located her personal belongings. A preliminary search was conducted in a nearby wooded area, without any luck. The search for Tucker is continuing this morning.

Police said that after thorough investigation, they changed the missing person complaint to a murder investigation.

Tucker’s son, Kyle Tucker, was charged with murder and tampering physical evidence.

Kyle, 34, is currently being held by police on a $5 million bond. The investigation is ongoing and Hamden police are working closely with the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Connecticut State Police.