Son charged with murdering missing Hamden woman



HAMDEN – A search for a missing woman has led to a murder investigation, with the victim’s son as the suspect.

Police say they were called to 128 Broadway on Saturday for a reported missing person. Denise Trofa, the sister of 60-year-old Donna Tucker, told officers she has not heard from her sister since Thursday, June 7th.

Hamden Police searched Tucker’s residence and located her personal belongings, but she remained missing. The investigation led them to a nearby wooded area, but they did not find Donna.

Late Saturday night, police said the investigation had changed from a missing person complaint to a murder investigation, and they have charged Tucker’s 34-year-old son, Kyle Tucker, with murder and tampering with physical evidence. Kyle Tucker is currently being held by police on a $5 million bond.

Police say they will detail the investigation at a press conference at noon on Saturday. The investigation includes the New Haven State’s Attorney’s office, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and the Connecticut State Police.