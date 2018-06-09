× State police looking for suspect in Killingly bank robbery

KILLINGLY — State police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a Saturday afternoon bank robbery.

Troopers responded to the People’s United Bank inside the Stop & Shop grocery store on Killingly Commons Drive.

Bank employees told police that the man entered the bank and showed them a note demanding money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store.

The suspect is described as a white man, 25-30 year-old, approximately 5′ 10″ with a medium to large build. He was last seen wearing jeans, a red and white zip-up sweatshirt, dark glasses and a white baseball cap.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call EDMC Detective Hoffner at 860-779-4943 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

In a similar but unrelated incident, another bank robbery happened inside a Stop & Shop last week in Putnam. Police are still looking for that suspect.