The Stan Simpson Show: Hartford tenants win Clay Arsenal Apartments dispute

North Hartford residents have been battling a notorious landlord for a years.

They cited many of landlord of Clay Arsenal Apartments, Emmanuel Ku, sub-standard living conditions -- including mice infestation, roaches, building code violations, mold and other safety hazards.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development revoked the $1 million-a-year subsidy it gave to Ku. His tenants can now apply for new housing and relocation vouchers. They took on the Federal Government, Hartford City Hall and the scandalous landlord, and won.

Tenant Joshua Serrano and Pastor A.J. Johnson, one of the key leaders in his tenant's revolt, join the Stan Simpson Show to explain more.

