Torrington man arrested after allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman

TORRINGTON — A man was arrested by police Friday night after he allegedly assaulted a pregnant woman.

Officers said on their arrival to the scene, they saw Sebastian Bloom across the street from the victim’s home.

Bloom told police that he enter the victim’s house, assaulted her, prevented her from leaving the house, punched out a window and kicked a TV down a flight of stairs.

The victim and her friend were able to fight off Bloom and he left, only to return back to the house. The victim, who was pregnant, was taken to the local hospital for minor injuries.

Bloom, 32 of Torrington, was charged with home invasion, unlawful restraint in the first degree, assault on a pregnant person, breach of peace, criminal mischief in the second degree, interfering/resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer, and threatening in the second degree. He is due in court on June 10th.