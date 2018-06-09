× Woman hit by thrown bowl of pasta wins $100,000 jury award

HARTFORD — A jury has awarded more than $100,000 to a woman struck by a bowl of pasta thrown by a man during an argument at a Roma’s Ristorante.

The Connecticut Law Tribune reports the jury on May 31 ruled in favor of Constance Koulmey, who was the unintended target of the pasta thrown by James Sweeney inside the Oakville restaurant in March 2015.

The Woodbury woman said in her negligence and battery suit that Sweeney, of Spring Lake, New Jersey, threw the pasta at another man with whom he was arguing.

Instead it struck Koulmey, who said the spicy sauce burned her eyes, causing her to fall and hit her head.

Sweeney admitted throwing the pasta but denied causing any injuries.

His lawyer declined comment.

Criminal charges against Sweeney were dismissed.