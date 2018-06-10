Funeral held for Connecticut trooper who fell ill after 9/11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT — A funeral for a Connecticut state trooper who died of cancer at age 51 was held Monday

Flags have been at half-staff across the state in honor of Trooper Walter Greene, who fell ill after responding to New York City following the attack on the World Trade Center.

"He was a true warrior, being a state trooper for 28 years and a US marine four years prior to that. He served the state of Connecticut," said his colleague, Sergeant Robert Derry. "He did an awesome job throughout his career and he was just one of those guys you always wanted to be around."

Sgt. Terry said he saw Trooper Greene just a few weeks ago at a retirement party. He said he was tired but still in high spirits.

Sgt. Terry said that Greene was the person in the office who could cheer you up if you were having a bad day.

Greene joined the state police in 1990 after four years in the Marines.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said Greene "dedicated his life's work to protecting the people of Connecticut and our country."

***Associated Press contributed to this report***