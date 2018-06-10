Hartford officer, stabbed last month, honored at fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- A Hartford police officer who was seriously injured when she was stabbed in the neck responding to a call last month was honored Saturday night.

Officer Jill Kidik, a 12 year veteran of the force, was stabbed in the throat last month while responding to a landlord tenant dispute had it apartment complex in Hartford Constitution Plaza. She faces a long recovery.

The Our Heroes Fund event was held at the Gillette Ridge Golf Club in Bloomfield. All of the money collected, will be donated directly to Officer Kidik. The organization said they thought officer Kidik was a perfect candidate for their hero of the month award.

FOX61's Jenn Bernstein and Jim Altman hosted the event and our cameras were granted exclusive access.

"Hopefully, this helps speed up the process a little bit, knowing at least mentally she has an entire community behind her," said Capt. Jeremy Clark of the West Hartford Police Department.

Chevoughn Augustin, charged with stabbing Officer Kidder on May 17, is being held on $2 million dollar bond on charges that include attempted murder in the organization thought officer kid it was a perfect candidate for their hero of the month award

"We had this fundraiser planned, as our annual fundraiser, you know, to raise money and obviously once we found out that our sister city had an officer that was gravely injured, we knew that the money had to go to her, " said Lt. Chris Chappell, of the West Hartford police department.