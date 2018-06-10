Mostly sunny, dry and pleasant Monday & Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week looks lovely with lots of sun, low humidity and seasonably warm temperatures with the exception of Wednesday.

By the middle of next week it gets warm and humid with an increasing chance for showers (Wednesday). However, the humidity will not stick around for too long. A cold front will bring back the dry, refreshing air for the end of week and into the weekend! For now, no big heat waves in sight

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, comfy. Low: 55-60.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s. Near 70 shore.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance showers/thunder. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 78-83.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid 80s.

