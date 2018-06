× Silver Alert issued for elderly Brooklyn man

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Police have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly Brooklyn man who has been missing since Saturday.

Thomas Bunning is 81-year-old white man, has white hair, brown eyes, and is about 6’2″.

From the picture provided by police, Bunning has beard and wears glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call Connecticut State Police Troop – D at 860-779-4900.