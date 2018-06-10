Son charged in Hamden mother’s death

HAMDEN — Police arrested a son in connection with his mother’s death in Hamden.

According to police, Kyle Tucker, 34, confessed to killing his mother, Donna Tucker. Donna’s sister reported her missing on Friday. She said she had not heard from Donna.

What started off as missing person’s case quickly changed overnight. “Information we received from family members moved us towards a different direction,” Hamden Police Chief Thomas Wydra said.

Chief Wydra said they found Donna’s remains on the property. The cause of death seems to be blunt force trauma. Evidence led detectives to questioning and arresting Kyle tucker who lived at the home.

“He provided a confession and admitted to killing his mother Donna Tucker. He has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence,” Chief Wydra said.

Neighbors said while did not know the family too well they do recall seeing officers there from time to time. “There have been incidents down there in the past and I know he has had problems and it didn’t surprise me,” Cynthia Turner said.

Police confirmed they have responded to home for mental illness calls but they had no reason to believe the suspect would harm his mother.

Tucker is being held under a $5,000,000 dollar bond. He is due for a first appearance in court on Monday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video