Bob Stefanowski (R) for Governor - Stefanowski, one of three Republicans trying to petition their way onto the August primary ballot, says he has already collected the signatures of 12,000 registered Republicans (3,000 more than necessary), and he's begun to submit them for certification. A highly experienced business executive, he explains why eliminating the state income tax has to be pat of any plan to rebuild the state economy.