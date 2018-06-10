Waterbury man intentionally ran over geese, say police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY -- A man was arrested Sunday after police say he ran over a group of geese intentionally, killing one.

A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said at 8:19 a.m., Waterbury Police Department received a call from someone who said they saw a motorist drive over multiple Canada Geese on North Main Street in front of the Knotty Pine package store in Waterbury. The witness said the suspect illegally passed two vehicles on the shoulder who were stopped for the Canada Geese crossing the street, and the drove over several baby geese, killing at least one. The caller was able to get the license plate of the car and relay it to the Waterbury Police Department.

Moses Wilson, 70, of Waterbury, contacted the police and admitted to driving over several Canada Geese on North Main Street. DEEP Environmental Conservation Police were notified about the incident as well.

Witnesses said Wilson intentionally drove his vehicle over the Canada Geese as they crossed the roadway. Video surveillance footage obtained by DEEP EnCon Police showed Wilson’s black sedan driving over the Canada Geese, adults and goslings, as they attempted to cross North Main Street.

Wilson was charged with Cruelty to Animals, Illegal Method of Taking Waterfowl, Taking Waterfowl during Closed Season, and Passing on the Right. Wilson was released on a $1500 bond and is scheduled to appear on June 20.