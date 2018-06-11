Adaptive golfers take to the tees once again in Wallingford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- They are heavy hitters with the greens in sight.

For more than two decades, Gaylord Rehabilitation Hospital's Sports Association has held the Ken Murphy Memorial Open (formerly the Gaylord Hospital Open) -- an adaptive golf tournament.

For 2018, 16 adaptive golfers took to the course for both the camaraderie and competition.

"The tournament is specifically designed for people who have a physical or visual impairment," said Katie Joly, from Gaylord Hospital's Sports Association.

On the course at the Farms Country Club were players like Steve Smith, from Hamden.

Smith had his leg amputated last August after a depilating infection and was playing in his first adaptive contest.

"My goal when I was in the hospital was to play golf," Smith said after an approach shot that sat just shy of the 12th green.

"I like playing like everyone else," Smith added.

Shane Mosko, who has been a paraplegic for more than five years after he was in a drunk driving accident, was roaming the course in his Para-Golfer, an adaptive cart that helps him stand over the ball and swing away.

"My main goal," said Mosko, "is to inspire people to get out and do things, to live their lives." Smith added, "set a goal and go out and do it."

For more information about the Sports Association's adaptive sports programs click here.