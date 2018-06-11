Dozens struggling to find answers after Hartford fire destroys two housing buildings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nelson Cuevas considers himself lucky.

“One day you know. The next day you don’t know."

Cuevas spent a good portion of the afternoon on Sunday wiping off the soot and debris from his bongos—a gift from his wife that he uses in church. It was all that was left after a massive fire ripped through his apartment over the weekend.

On Saturday night, first responders rushed to 230 Marshall Street in Hartford. A multi-family home caught fire and spread to the building next door. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated but several resident around the neighborhood are suggesting foul play.

Police say no one was injured, but 21 people from both residential buildings were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting with relief efforts. Efforts Cuevas says he appreciates.

“They paid for a hotel and they gave us a little money to eat."

Workers with Servepro have been on site boarding up doors and window. They say city officials want parts of both buildings demolished.

As for Cuevas’ family, they’re all safe. A majority of his possessions are ruined. The bongos which he saved will give him one of the best joys of all.

“To be able to play and have people rejoice in God that’s special. That’s the best feeling you can ever have I think,” he says.