× Man strips and damages holding cell after being arrested for confrontation with officer: Police

WEST HARTFORD — A man who was arrested after a scuffle with police stripped, broke out of his handcuffs and activated the fire sprinkler and flooded his holding cell according to officials.

Police said they were conducting foot patrols in the area of 36 Lasalle Rd. as area bars were closing for the night. They were called to a disturbance between two individuals that quickly ended the officers arrived on scene. They said one man, Leroy John Herr, immediately challenged officers about his rights and came within inches of an Officer’s face. He did not comply after being told to back off, and the officer backed away from Herr. ” Herr immediately followed the officer, getting closer to the officer’s face to intimidate and challenge the officer again. The officer placed his hand on Herr’s chest and pushed him away. Herr then rushed towards the Officer and a scuffle ensued,” said police in a statement. Two officers had abrasions to their hands and knees along with an injured wrist.

Police were able to take Herr into custody. When Herr was taken to police headquarters, he removed all of his clothing. He was cuffed to a holding bar but broke hinged handcuffs and immediately jumped up and broke the Fire Sprinkler system in the ceiling causing water flood the cell block area .Herr was restrained and placed into a different holding cell. He is currently being held on a $125,000 dollar bond

Leroy John Herr, 33, is being charged with breach of peace in the second degree, one count of interfering with an officer, assault on a police officer, two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.

Herr was unable to post his $125,000 dollar bond.