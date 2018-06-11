× Middletown police release results of Click it or Ticket campaign

MIDDLETOWN — You may have noticed more motor vehicles stopped on the side of the road by Middletown Police. That is because Middletown PD was one of many law enforcement agencies that was part of the 2018 Click – It or Ticket Mobilization.

From Memorial Day weekend to June 3, Middletown PD had a 14 day increase of law enforcement efforts by patrol and safety belt checkpoints. Their results from this mobilization totaled 377 motor vehicles stops were conducted with 171 seat belt tickets issued.

Other infractions were also issued for cell – phone violations, speeding and other motor vehicle violations.

According the National Traffic Administration, nearly half of the passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in 2016 were unrestrained.

Although the mobilization may have ended, Middletown PD will continue the crackdown on seat belt enforcement year -round to save more lives.

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, click here.

Story by LisaMarie Demerjian