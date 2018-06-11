Mostly sunny, 70s Monday; Sunny, warmer on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A very pleasant stretch of weather is beginning to take shape after clouds exit the region Sunday. With high pressure to the west beginning to slide westward, any storm system heading our way will miss us to the south. This warm, pleasant weather will stick around through the week. The only caveat to this nice weather will be the threat of isolated thunderstorms on Wednesday.

On another note - temps will not be excessively warm, and will likely stay closer to average for this time of year. Humidity should remain low through the forecast period, with the exception of some slightly higher humidity through Thursday. Overall this is a great week of weather setting up.

FORECAST DETAILS:

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Near 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and humid, chance showers/thunder. High: 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, less humid. High: 80s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: mid 80s.

