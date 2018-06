× Mother, child struck by car in Waterford; 1 person in custody

WATERFORD — Police said a mother and child were struck by a car Monday afternoon.

Waterford police said the two victims were sent to the hospital were they are being treated for serious injuries. The accident took place on Greentree Drive and the road is closed at this time.

A woman and her child were struck by a driver possibly under the influence. Driver in custody. Police say victims are in stable condition at an area hospital. #Fox61 pic.twitter.com/NJoDfjSaOf — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) June 11, 2018

Police said one man is in custody.

No other details have been released.