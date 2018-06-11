New Britain group holds race to benefit mental health and recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN -- The Community Mental Health Affiliates is gearing up to host its 4th Annual Run for Recovery Race in New Britain.

Proceeds from the race will go towards mental health and addiction recovery care for children, adults and families in the community.

“One in four people will experience a mental health issue in their lifetime and as far the addiction I mean it’s all over the news almost a thousand people died from overdose last year,” Communications Manager Amy Ogle said.

CMHA serves more than 6,000 people a year like Ches D., who has been sober now for the last year and a half. He said the best thing people struggling with addiction can do is finding help and a support system like the group meetings at CMHA.

“Seek help, find someone to talk to always find someone to talk to. Being alone and trying to be sober is the worst thing you can do,” Ches said.

The race will be held June 23rd at the New Britain Stadium. To register, click here.