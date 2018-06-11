× New Jersey governor signs bill allowing sports betting

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation allowing the state’s casinos and racetracks to begin taking sports bets.

Murphy signed the measure Monday, making New Jersey the second state after Delaware to allow sports betting since a Supreme Court decision cleared the way for such gambling.

Dennis Drazin, the operator of Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, near the Jersey shore, says Murphy will place the first bet on Thursday.

The Democratic governor signed the bill four days after the Democrat-led Legislature sent him the legislation.

Three weeks ago, New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states.

Now, any state is free to adopt laws legalizing it. Analysts expect most to do so.