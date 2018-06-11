× Pistons land ex-Raptors coach Dwane Casey with 5-year deal

DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons have hired Dwane Casey as their new coach.

Pistons owner Tom Gores announced the move Monday, calling Casey one of the most successful and respected coaches in the NBA.

Casey was given a five-year deal to lead the Pistons, two people familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t release the terms of the contract.

Casey led Toronto to a team-record 59 wins this year and helped the franchise earn the top seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time. The NBA coach of the year finalist was fired by the Raptors shortly after they were swept by Cleveland.

Michigan coach John Beilein and San Antonio assistant Ime Udoka were also candidates in Detroit.