Stamford police investigating death of 70-year-old woman

STAMFORD — Police are investigating the death of a 70-year-old woman who was found Monday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call around 7 a.m. reporting a death at 315 Hycliff Terrace by the husband/homeowner.

Police had to get warrant to get inside house and begin investigating. The warrant was signed as of 1 p.m. and police started actively investigating inside the house.

Police would not release name of the victim. Hycliff Terrace is closed at Sycamore Terrace to everyone other than residents as police expect it to be an active police scene through the evening.

The death is the second homicide in recent weeks in Stamford; before that, last one was a year and a half ago.