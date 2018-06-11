Sunny and warmer Tuesday with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight will be unseasonably cool with low temperatures in the 40s for many towns tonight.

Overall this week will feature some warmer temperatures along with dry weather (most of the time). The only day with humidity and the chance for showers will be Wednesday.

Thursday through the weekend look dry with a warming trend. This will be the first sunny, dry and summer-like weekend in a LONG TIME with highs in the 80s.

That warm-up looks to continue into next week with some 90+ degree heat possible by Monday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear, cool. Low: 45-50.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 70s - near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Humid with scattered showers, isolated storm. High: Low-mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Warm, sunny, less humid. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: Near 80.

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: low-mid 80s.

FATHER'S DAY: Sunny, very warm. High: Mid-upper 80s.

