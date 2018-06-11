Suspect hits two Hartford cruisers, engages police in pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A police welfare check went awry Monday, when a suspect hit two cruisers and took off, leading officers on a chase through three towns.

Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 2016 Mercedes C230 behind 121 Martin Street. The car was backed into a parking space with its headlights on and a man asleep in the driver’s seat. While they checked on the driver, officers found out that both the plate and the car were stolen.

Police said the man behind the wheel woke up and quickly reversed, striking a fence. He put the car in drive and struck a police cruiser then backed up a second time, then went forward, hitting the cruiser again. He then drove around the cruiser before hitting a second cruiser.

Video taken by a FOX61 viewer shows a number of cruiser and motorcycle units in pursuit of the suspect.

He took off, followed by police, from Hartford to Newington and then New Britain before officers ending the pursuit around Route 9 in New Britain.